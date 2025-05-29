N Chandrasekaran steps down as chairman and director of Tata Chemicals, Padmanabhan Sankaranarayanan succeeds

Sankaranarayanan brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the Tata ecosystem to his new role.

In a significant leadership transition, N. Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of Tata Sons, has stepped down from his role as a director and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Tata Chemicals Limited, effective May 29, 2025. This move, communicated via a recent regulatory filing, marks a strategic realignment of his extensive commitments across the vast Tata conglomerate.

He will be succeeded by S. Padmanabhan (Padmanabhan Sankaranarayanan), an existing director with deep institutional knowledge, whose appointment is effective from May 30, 2025.

Sankaranarayanan brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the Tata ecosystem to his new role. Prior to this appointment, he served as the Chairman of the Governing Council of Business Excellence at Tata Sons since June 2014, a critical role where he spearheaded the adoption of best practices and operational excellence across the diverse Tata Group companies. This extensive tenure provided him with an unparalleled vantage point into the strategic and operational nuances of the conglomerate.

Furthermore, his previous leadership positions include serving as the Group Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) for Tata Sons from 2016-2018, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the human capital strategy for one of India's largest employers. He also held the significant position of Chairman of Tata Power from 2016-2017. His continuity as an existing director on the Tata Chemicals board ensures a seamless transition, leveraging his profound institutional knowledge and proven governance acumen to reinforce the company's commitment to stability and sustained growth."

In a letter dated May 28, Chandrasekaran formally conveyed his decision, stating, 'After careful evaluation of my current and future commitments, I have decided to step down from the Board.' He further expressed his gratitude, adding, 'It has been a privilege to chair the Tata Chemicals board and I sincerely appreciate the support and collaboration during my tenure.' As Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, Mr. Chandrasekaran oversees an expansive portfolio of businesses ranging from technology to automotive, and his decision is seen as part of a broader strategy to streamline his directorships and focus on the overarching group-level strategy and major growth initiatives.

