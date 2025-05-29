Realistic Realtors appoints Shuchi Choubey as Chief Human Resource Officer

Shuchi Choubey brings over 20 years of cross-sector HR leadership experience to her new role at Realistic Realtors.

Real estate advisory firm Realistic Realtors has announced the appointment of Shuchi Choubey as its new Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO).

Choubey brings over 20 years of cross-sector HR leadership experience to the role. As CHRO, she will be responsible for driving the company’s talent strategy as it scales operations in India’s dynamic property market.

She joins Realistic Realtors with a proven track record of building people-first cultures and delivering strategic HR excellence across functions such as business partnering, compensation & benefits, diversity & inclusion, employee engagement, and HR operations. Her focus will be on aligning human capital with business objectives while fostering a workplace culture rooted in performance, inclusivity, and innovation.

“What attracted me to the organization was the culture of collaboration, innovation, and a strong sense of purpose,” said Choubey. “For me, HR is not just a function—it’s the force that drives purpose and performance. At Realistic Realtors, I look forward to building a culture where innovation and inclusion shape lasting impact.”

Before joining Realistic Realtors, Choubey worked with ANANROCK Property for more than seven years. Reliance Communication, Barclays, and Marriott International are other organisations where she worked previously.

Growth of Real estate in India

According to KPMG, India’s real estate sector has shown remarkable resilience and growth potential in recent years, driven by both market forces and government policies. The sector is expected to become a trillion-dollar market by 2030, with a focus on investment and innovation.

Cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and NCR serve as the pulsating hubs driving demand in both residential and commercial segments. These urban landscapes encapsulate the confluence of economic activity, cultural richness and a burgeoning population, making them epicentres of real estate growth.