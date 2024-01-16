Nissan Motors welcomes Saurabh Vats as deputy MD

With a wealth of experience in the automotive industry, Saurabh Vatsa has joined Nissan Motor from Stellantis.

Nissan Motor India announced the appointment of Saurabh Vatsa as Deputy Managing Director, effective January 15.

In this role, Saurabh is responsible for supporting the leadership for Nissan’s transformation plan and preparing the company for its next phase as outlined by the company in 2023.

“We are excited to announce that Saurabh Vatsa has joined Nissan Motor India Private Limited as our Deputy Managing Director. Saurabh brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in the automotive industry, having worked with some of the leading automotive brands in the sector. He will play a key role as the company gets ready to deliver on the Mid Term Plan (MTP) and drive into our Ambition 2030 goals,” reads a post on Linkedin.

Saurabh brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in the automotive industry, having worked with some of the leading automotive brands in the sector. In his previous role, Saurabh worked with Stellantis as Citroen Brand Head, India. Daewoo Motors, General Motors, GM Korea Company are other organisations where he worked previously in various capacities.