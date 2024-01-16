News: Nissan Motors welcomes Saurabh Vats as deputy MD

Appointments

Nissan Motors welcomes Saurabh Vats as deputy MD

With a wealth of experience in the automotive industry, Saurabh Vatsa has joined Nissan Motor from Stellantis.
Nissan Motors welcomes Saurabh Vats as deputy MD

Nissan Motor India announced the appointment of Saurabh Vatsa as Deputy Managing Director, effective January 15.

In this role, Saurabh is responsible for supporting the leadership for Nissan’s transformation plan and preparing the company for its next phase as outlined by the company in 2023.

“We are excited to announce that Saurabh Vatsa has joined Nissan Motor India Private Limited as our Deputy Managing Director. Saurabh brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in the automotive industry, having worked with some of the leading automotive brands in the sector. He will play a key role as the company gets ready to deliver on the Mid Term Plan (MTP) and drive into our Ambition 2030 goals,” reads a post on Linkedin.

Saurabh brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in the automotive industry, having worked with some of the leading automotive brands in the sector. In his previous role, Saurabh worked with Stellantis as Citroen Brand Head, India. Daewoo Motors, General Motors, GM Korea Company are other organisations where he worked previously in various capacities.

Read full story

Topics: Appointments, Leadership, #Movements

Did you find this story helpful?

Author

Jagriti Kumari

QUICK POLL

How do you envision AI transforming your work?

National Startup Day: 10 startups that almost failed but are now huge successes

National Startup Day: 10 startups that almost failed but are now huge successes

How to use pulse surveys effectively in a fast-growing business

How to use pulse surveys effectively in a fast-growing business

Ronnie Screwvala’s upGrad eyes $100 Million in new funding round: Report

Ronnie Screwvala’s upGrad eyes $100 Million in new funding round: Report

Piramal Pharma onboards Puneet Rajput as CHRO

Piramal Pharma onboards Puneet Rajput as CHRO

This web-site uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our web-site. By continuing you're agreeing our Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy