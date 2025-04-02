NPCI appoints Sohini Rajola as Executive Director – Growth

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced the appointment of Sohini Rajola as Executive Director – Growth, marking a significant addition to its senior leadership team. In this newly created role, she will spearhead initiatives aimed at accelerating the adoption of NPCI’s digital payment solutions across India and beyond.

Rajola will be responsible for driving product enhancement strategies in alignment with NPCI’s long-term vision, leading go-to-market plans, and championing innovative marketing approaches. A key focus area will also include strengthening business development and building high-impact strategic alliances with banking partners, fintech players, government bodies, and regulatory institutions.

Bringing over two decades of deep domain expertise across payments, digital banking, and financial services, Rajola’s leadership is expected to further NPCI’s mission of enabling seamless, secure, and inclusive digital payment experiences. Before joining NPCI, she served as Regional Head – Asia Pacific at Western Union, and held senior leadership positions at Axis Bank, including Head of Digital Banking and Head of Cards.

Commenting on the appointment, Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO, NPCI, said:“Sohini brings a wealth of experience in the payments and digital banking space. Her expertise will be invaluable in leading forward-thinking initiatives and driving innovative technical solutions to address both current and future market demands. We are confident that she will play a key role in advancing our mission to provide secure, seamless digital payment solutions for all.”

Rajola’s appointment reflects NPCI’s continued focus on scaling digital financial infrastructure and innovation to serve the evolving needs of consumers, businesses, and the broader economy.