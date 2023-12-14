News: Pocket FM appoints PhonePe’s Subeer Bakshi as Head of People and Culture

Appointments

Pocket FM appoints PhonePe’s Subeer Bakshi as Head of People and Culture

After nearly two years at PhonePe, Subeer Bakshi has taken on the position of Head of People and Culture at Pocket FM.
Pocket FM appoints PhonePe’s Subeer Bakshi as Head of People and Culture

Pocket FM, India's leading audio entertainment platform, has appointed Subeer Bakshi as the Head of People and Culture, with immediate effect.

Subeer, who recently served at PhonePe as the Head of Talent Strategy since February 2022, brings over 21 years of HR expertise, encompassing HR tech, rewards, analytics, communication, talent strategy, HR ops, talent acquisition, consulting, leadership development, HCM advisory, employee engagement, and culture. In his new role, he will spearhead people processes and culture, enabling the global expansion of the audio series platform.

Before this, Subeer held leadership roles at Willis Towers Watson as the Director of Rewards, Talent, and Communication Practice, and at Bajaj Finserv as the Sr. Head HR for Rewards, HR Tech, Analytics, and Communications. He also worked with Mercer, KPMG, Aon, and Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Welcoming Subeer to this leadership role, Rohan Nayak, Co-founder, and CEO of Pocket FM said, 'Subeer's extensive background in the people function, building culture, and his track record in building strong, collaborative teams make him a valuable addition to our leadership team. We are confident that his expertise will further strengthen our commitment to creating an enabling culture and propel Pocket FM to become an employer of choice.’

Subeer added, 'I am excited to join the rocketship that is Pocket FM. Through a series of innovations, it has powered its way to a promising market opportunity, building a new category in the entertainment landscape. As the company is scaling up globally, I look forward to contributing to its growth by aligning people's practices with its unique business needs, building on the foundation of an already exceptional team.” 

Read full story

Topics: Appointments, Leadership, #HRCommunity, #Movements, #HRTech

Did you find this story helpful?

Author

Anjum Khan

QUICK POLL

How do you envision AI transforming your work?

10 books in 10 weeks: A reading list for HR leaders in 2024

10 books in 10 weeks: A reading list for HR leaders in 2024

Elevating employee experience with ultimate combo pack of Pay, Benefits, and Well-being

Elevating employee experience with ultimate combo pack of Pay, Benefits, and Well-being

Reflecting on 2023: A look back at the biggest HR conferences

Reflecting on 2023: A look back at the biggest HR conferences

The biggest layoffs of 2023: Amazon to Microsoft, firms fired employees in jaw-dropping numbers

The biggest layoffs of 2023: Amazon to Microsoft, firms fired employees in jaw-dropping numbers

This web-site uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our web-site. By continuing you're agreeing our Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy