Pocket FM appoints PhonePe’s Subeer Bakshi as Head of People and Culture

After nearly two years at PhonePe, Subeer Bakshi has taken on the position of Head of People and Culture at Pocket FM.

Pocket FM, India's leading audio entertainment platform, has appointed Subeer Bakshi as the Head of People and Culture, with immediate effect.

Subeer, who recently served at PhonePe as the Head of Talent Strategy since February 2022, brings over 21 years of HR expertise, encompassing HR tech, rewards, analytics, communication, talent strategy, HR ops, talent acquisition, consulting, leadership development, HCM advisory, employee engagement, and culture. In his new role, he will spearhead people processes and culture, enabling the global expansion of the audio series platform.

Before this, Subeer held leadership roles at Willis Towers Watson as the Director of Rewards, Talent, and Communication Practice, and at Bajaj Finserv as the Sr. Head HR for Rewards, HR Tech, Analytics, and Communications. He also worked with Mercer, KPMG, Aon, and Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Welcoming Subeer to this leadership role, Rohan Nayak, Co-founder, and CEO of Pocket FM said, 'Subeer's extensive background in the people function, building culture, and his track record in building strong, collaborative teams make him a valuable addition to our leadership team. We are confident that his expertise will further strengthen our commitment to creating an enabling culture and propel Pocket FM to become an employer of choice.’

Subeer added, 'I am excited to join the rocketship that is Pocket FM. Through a series of innovations, it has powered its way to a promising market opportunity, building a new category in the entertainment landscape. As the company is scaling up globally, I look forward to contributing to its growth by aligning people's practices with its unique business needs, building on the foundation of an already exceptional team.”