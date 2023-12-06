News: Puneet Yadu Dalmia named new MD of Dalmia Cement (Bharat)

Appointments

Puneet Yadu Dalmia has succeeded Mahendra Singhi as the MD and CEO who will shift to the role of Strategic Advisor to MD & CEO, effective December 9.
The board of the Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd has approved the appointment of Puneet Yadu Dalmia as Managing Director & CEO of the company. His appointment will come into effect from December 8 for five years.

Puneet has succeeded Mahendra Singhi as the MD and CEO of Dalmia Cement who has been serving in this role since 2013. Singhi will shift to the role of Strategic Advisor to Managing Director & CEO from December 9, 2023, according to a regulatory filing. 

Puneet who is a gold-medallist MBA from IIM-Bangalore and a B. Tech degree from IIT-Delhi, has been the driving force behind the company’s exponential growth since he took over the reins in 2004 and continues to spearhead Dalmia Bharat’s transformation journey through his vision of nation-building.

