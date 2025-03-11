QAD appoints Sanjay Brahmawar as new CEO

Sanjay Brahmawar has succeeded Anton Chilton, who is stepping back from his role after more than 20 years of dedicated service.

QAD, a provider of cloud-based solutions for manufacturers and supply chains, announced the appointment of Sanjay Brahmawar, formerly CEO of Software AG, as its new Chief Executive Officer. Sanjay begins in his new role on March 17, succeeding Anton Chilton, who is stepping back from his role after more than 20 years of service.

During his time at Software AG, Sanjay drove a transformation program that saw the business evolve into a modern growth company. His focus on clarity of vision and high-quality execution saw the Company enhance its reputation for product leadership, build a leading customer-centric go-to-market organization, and sharpen its offering through high-quality M&A.

Before Software AG, Sanjay held several senior positions at IBM, including managing global revenue for Watson IoT. His strong track record of relevant experience also includes roles at PwC, FedEx, DSM and Honda.

“I want our customers to know I value their trust and am 100% committed to their success. And I want our people to know that we’re going to work hard together to build a QAD that plays to win,” Sanjay.

Anton Chilton will be available through May 2025 to ensure a seamless transition. Under his leadership, QAD enhanced its core capabilities through strategic acquisitions, including Redzone Connected Workforce and LiveJourney Process Intelligence. These additions have bolstered the optimization of People, Process, and Systems, empowering frontline workers with real-time collaboration tools and providing advanced process mining to streamline operations.