ReNew Manufacturing appoints Garima Garg as CHRO

ReNew, a renewable energy company, has appointed Garima Garg as its Manufacturing unit's Chief Human Resources Officer.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as CHRO - Manufacturing at ReNew,” Garg shared in a LinkedIn post.

Before being named as the CHRO of its manufacturing unit, Garg worked as Senior Vice President and Head HR, Solar Projects and Manufacturing, ReNew.

She joined the company in December 2020 from Deloitte. Garg brings more than two decades of experience, working previously at Korn Ferry Hay Group, PwC, HSBC, and Genpact.

She holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management / Personnel Administration from XLRI School of Business and Management.