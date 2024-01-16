Sabre names Samual Machado as MD for India and South Asia

In his new role, Samuel Machado has returned to Sabre to spearhead and support business operations in the India and South Asia region.

Sabre Group, a US-based travel technology firm, has announced the appointment of Samuel Machado as Managing Director for India and South Asia business operations, effective immediately.

In his new role, Samuel brings over 17 years of industry expertise, including 12 years dedicated to serving Sabre for Hospitality Solutions until January 2023. He then joined Teleperformance as the Senior VP of Business Development for Travel & Hospitality in APAC operations. Based in the Mumbai office, Samuel will focus on supporting both online and brick-and-mortar agency customers, reinforcing the company's commitment to its customer-centric and industry-leading technology-driven approach.

In his previous roles, Samuel worked as the Head of Sales (Hospitality Solutions) for Sabre Asia Pacific, Assistant Director of Revenue Management for Marriott International (Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide), and Flight Analyst for Yield and Revenue Management at Jet Airways.

Welcoming Samuel back to the leadership team, Brett Thorstad, President of Travel Solutions & Agency Sales at Sabre APAC, said, “We’re delighted that Sam is rejoining our Sabre family. India is one of the world’s fastest-growing travel markets and customers. We’re paving the way for accelerated growth across India and South Asia. Sam’s strategic vision and relentless focus on customer success and innovative technology solutions will differentiate Sabre in the marketplace.”

Samuel added, “I’m honored and excited to be returning to India and South Asia, a region where I began my journey with Sabre back in 2011 and have forged lifelong friendships. India’s travel sector is dynamic and rapidly growing, and I look forward to driving further growth and development for Sabre across this important region. I’m excited to be working with the talented Sabre team and our travel partners to drive digital transformation, enhance customer experiences, and unlock new opportunities for growth in India and the wider South Asia marketplace.”