SBI Card strengthens women leadership with appointment of Salila Pande as the MD & CEO

In a significant move, Salila Pande has taken over as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of SBI Card, effective April 1. With this appointment, India’s largest pure-play credit card issuer reinforces its commitment to women’s representation in leadership.

SBI Card’s leadership team now includes several accomplished women professionals: Rashmi Mohanty as Chief Financial Officer, Anita Richard Sontumyra as Chief People Officer, Payal Mittal Chhabra as Chief Compliance Officer, and Nandini Malhotra as Chief Credit Officer.

Pande succeeds Abhijit Chakravorty, who recently stepped down from the position.

A seasoned banker, Pande brings nearly three decades of experience at State Bank of India (SBI). She has held several leadership roles across SBI’s domestic and international operations, including leading risk management in Singapore and serving as President and CEO of SBI California, where she guided the bank through the uncertainty of the COVID-19 period.

Over the years, Pande has managed critical assignments for SBI across its domestic and international operations. She brings with her deep expertise in international banking, retail banking, risk management, trade finance, and a broad understanding of financial services. Her global experience includes two key international assignments for the Bank – first, leading the Risk Management function in Singapore and later, as the President and CEO of SBI California. She has also held many other important assignments, including in the Risk Management Department of SBI’s International Banking Group, and as the Zonal Head of SBI’s domestic operations, in Delhi.

Before taking charge of SBI Card, she was the Chief General Manager, Mumbai Metro Circle where she spearheaded the retail business of the Bank’s key financial market. In her earlier role as President & CEO of SBI California, she skillfully steered the Bank’s growth amidst an uncertain economic environment during COVID-19, among others.

“I am happy to welcome Salila Pande as the MD & CEO of SBI Card and I am sure that under her leadership, SBI Card will continue to innovate, expand and create value for all stakeholders,” said Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Chairman, State Bank of India.

“These are exciting times for India‘s financial sector, as a robust digital foundation and evolving demographics drive greater adoption of digital payments. With a rich legacy of innovation and customer-centric solutions, SBI Card is uniquely positioned to capitalize these opportunities in the Indian credit card market. I look forward to steering SBI Card’s efforts to enhance customer experience, fuelling growth and strengthening its position,” said Pande.