Scaler appoints Tapan Jindal as chief financial officer

Scaler, a tech education start-up, announced the appointment of Tapan Jindal as the chief financial officer at InterviewBit and Scaler. In his new role, Tapan will be responsible for the organisation's financial health and growth.

With close to 20 years of experience, Tapan has worked across diverse sectors within the financial industry, including investment banking and corporate finance for both large conglomerates as well as new-age start-ups. He has joined Scaler from SugarBox Networks. Baazi Games, Den Networks, and CarDekho Group, which includes Insurance Dekho and Rupyy are other organisations where he worked previously in the financial domain.

“Education is close to my heart, and having run an education venture early in my career, I feel Scaler is my new home. I look forward to building momentum and delivering on their growth strategy. We will endeavour to strengthen the financial and governance practices as we work towards creating a globally admired tech education company out of India,” said Tapan.