ShareChat appoints Nitin Jain as Chief Technology Officer

Nitin Jain joins ShareChat with more than two decades of experience spanning multiple domains and geographies.

ShareChat, a homegrown social media company, has announced the appointment of Nitin Jain as Chief Technology Officer. Nitin, a seasoned technology leader, brings a wealth of leadership experience from renowned companies like Tokopedia, Gojek, and most recently, TikTok.

In this role, Nitin will be responsible for the development and application of technology across both ShareChat and Moj platforms.

Earlier, he spearheaded transformative projects across advertising, e-commerce, fintech, and advanced data analytics, growing ideas from initial concepts into impactful platforms with global reach.

He has been instrumental in building from scratch and rapidly growing tech businesses by nurturing high performing teams and strategically leveraging cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, blockchain and modern DevOps practices.

Welcoming Nitin, Ankush Sachdeva, CEO and Cofounder, ShareChat & Moj said, “As we embark on the next chapter of growth at ShareChat & Moj, Nitin’s proven track record in scaling technology-driven businesses, combined with his expertise in cutting-edge fields like artificial intelligence and big data, will be a game-changer for our platform.”

“What excites me most about being at ShareChat is the chance to work with, learn from such a talented team, and use my experience to deliver a highly personalised social experience to our growing community of users and creators,” said, Nitin who has a bachelor’s degree in computer science and engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Varanasi.