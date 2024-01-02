Shecommerz names IIFL’s Ashwini Kumar as CHRO

In his new role, Ashwini Kumar brings over 18 years of core HR expertise in building a positive culture, fostering talent, and managing employee relations to further strengthen talent retention at Shecommerz.

Shecommerz has announced the appointment of Ashwini Kumar as the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective December 2023.

Ashwini joins the Bengaluru-based consulting firm from IIFL Samasta Finance Ltd., where he served as the Chief People Officer for the past five years. He led IIFL’s HR, learning and development, ESG, and Corporate Communication operations while building a future-ready work culture for 14,000 employees. He brings over 18 years of core expertise in employee benefits design, business transformation, HR analytics and data science, HR tech, talent management, organizational development, and learning and development.

In his previous roles, Ashwini worked with Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services in the capacity of Process Head of HR Strategy and Risk Management, People CMM Model, Organization Development, and Talent Management. Prior to that, he served Reliance Power as Manager of Global Talent Acquisition and Management and Gammon India as the Assistant Manager of Corporate HR. He also worked with Simplex Infrastructures and Tata Business ExG at the beginning of his career.

On the academic front, Ashwini holds an MBA degree in Human Resources Management from NICMAR University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Life Sciences from Osmania University. He has also completed a course in Business Analytics & Data Science for Strategic Decisions from the National University of Singapore.

Assuming his new role, Ashwini will be building a high-performance team and agility in the culture to drive business, capability building, and enhancing employee experience for better talent retention for the organization.

Sharing enthusiasm for his new role, Ashwini posted, “Here I have begun my next Transformational journey with Shecommerz. We are a collective force that is manifesting a vision to create economic opportunities for our customers, fulfilling their ambitions and exceeding the expectations of every stakeholder. Scaling up a high-performance team is not just a goal; it’s a pursuit to redefine success through innovation & extraordinary employee experience. We’re not just driving business; we are shaping the collective force that exceeds the expectations of our customers and stakeholders.”