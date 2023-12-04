SolarWinds appoints Abhijit Banerjee as New Managing Director for India Operations

With the appointment of Abhijit Banerjee, SolarWinds aims to bolster business growth across SAARC nations, including India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

SolarWinds, a leading software company, has announced the appointment of Abhijit Banerjee as the new Managing Director for its India operations, with immediate effect.

Assuming his new role, Abhijit will also oversee the operations of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) region, covering Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. He brings over 23 years of expertise in sales management and leadership across various technology landscapes, including hardware, software, software as a service (SaaS), services, and consulting. Based in Bangalore, he will play a pivotal role in charting enterprise and channel business growth for the group in India. Additionally, he plans to expand the team in India by hiring new talent.

Before his appointment, Abhijit served as Senior Client Director of Strategic Accounts at Gartner, Client Director of BFSI at Palo Alto Networks, and Regional Head at Cisco. He also worked at Dell EMC and Wipro in the past.

Welcoming Abhijit to the leadership board, Bharat Bedi, Managing Director of SolarWinds APJ, said, “Given Abhijit’s exposure and expertise in the industry, I have great confidence in him to map and realize the growth of SolarWinds India as planned.”

Abhijit added, “I’m excited to be given this opportunity to head the SolarWinds operation in India and SAARC. As one of the largest economies in APJ, India is growing at a phenomenal rate, with vast untapped opportunities. I look forward to leveraging this growing trend and helping more customers accelerate their digital transformation journey with our SolarWinds solutions.”