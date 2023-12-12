Stellantis names Aditya Jairaj as India CEO & MD; Roland Bouchara steps down

Stellantis, a leading automobile manufacturer, has announced the appointment of Aditya Jairaj as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director for the India region, effective from January 1, 2024.

Aditya, currently serving as the Deputy MD for India and Head of Jeep India since April 2023, will succeed Roland Bouchara, who assumed the role of CEO and MD of Stellantis India in 2021. Roland served the company for six years, having joined as the Senior VP of Marketing and Sales in 2017.

Aditya brings over 30 years of expertise in the automotive industry, which will be essential for the company’s growth and innovation in the region. Before this appointment, he served as the Head of Electric Vehicles Strategy and Transformation at Nissan Motor Corporation for over six years. In his previous roles, he worked with leading automobile organizations, including Infiniti Motor and Alchemy Energy, and interned with Jaguar Land Rover North America. Additionally, he gained valuable experience at Ernst & Young and TVS Motor Company at the beginning of his career.

Upon assuming his role, Aditya said, "It's an honour to lead Stellantis in India. The group is a constellation of some of the most iconic brands in the global automobile landscape, brands that have driven the evolution of the industry. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to Roland for his invaluable contributions. Stepping into this new role, I am dedicated to fostering ongoing growth, innovation, and sustainable progress together with our exceptional teams and partners.”

Extending wishes to the new CEO and exiting CEO, Ashwani Muppasani, COO of Stellantis India & Asia Pacific, stated, “We express our gratitude to Roland for his leadership and pivotal role in shaping the strategic direction of Stellantis in India during its formative years. As we bid farewell to Roland, we extend a warm welcome to Aditya as he takes on a new role. Our unwavering focus is on the future, and we are confident that this transition will usher in new opportunities for growth and innovation for Stellantis India.”

The exiting CEO, Roland expressed, “Throughout my journey at Stellantis India, I've been privileged to witness the dedication and passion of our incredible teams, driving innovation and shaping the future of mobility. Reflecting on my journey of over 6 and a half years with Stellantis India, I have led multi-function operations across commercial, industrial, and product planning. As I step away, I'm truly grateful for the opportunity to have been part of this extraordinary company, and I'm excited to see Stellantis India continue its path toward a bold and dynamic future.”