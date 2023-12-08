Sun Pharma names Suresh Kumar Rai as SVP and CHRO; Dr Sapna Purohit exits

Suresh K. Rai assumes responsibilities effective immediately to work closely with the current Senior Vice President and Head of HR, Sapna Purohit, who is set to retire in February 2024.

Sun Pharmaceutical has named Suresh Kumar Rai as the new Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, with immediate effect.

Suresh will assume responsibilities from Dr. Sapna Purohit, who will retire in February 2024. She has been with the Indian pharmaceutical MNC since 2018 as the SVP and the Head of HR. The retiring SVP and Head of HR, Sapna has previously worked with Reliance Power in the capacity of Vice President of HR, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd as Head of HR for Transmission Business and AVP of Organizational Development, and Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd. as the Executive Director of HR.

Announcing the management change, the pharmaceutical stated in a BSE filing on December 7, 2023, that “In view of the retirement of Dr Sapna Purohit, Mr Suresh Kumar Rai is appointed as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer effective from December 7, 2023. Suresh would work closely with Dr. Sapna Purohit until her retirement.” Adding, “Suresh is known for leading with global experience in the consumer goods business. He brings multi-country experience, proven HR next practice & tech innovator to his new role”

In his new role, Suresh brings over 30 years of HR expertise encompassing HR strategy, M&A and disposals, fostering high-performing and agile workplaces, leadership development, and building digital, data and global capability centers.

During his 25 years' stint with Unilever - a global FMCG company, Suresh held key leadership roles including CHRO, Global VP for Foods and Refreshments, Vice President of Human Resources for SEA & Australasia, VP of HR & Board member for Unilever Philippines, and Leadership Development Director. Prior to this, he worked with Procter & Gamble in the capacity of Operations Manager of Product Supply Organization, as he began his career in 1991.

On the academic front, Suresh holds an MBA in HR from XLRI Jamshedpur and a BTech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Delhi.