Tally Solutions appoints Ashish C as chief people officer

With two decades of industry experience, Ashish C has joined Tally Solutions from Payu India.

Bangalore-based IT Services and IT Consulting company Tally Solutions has appointed Ashish C as its chief people officer. Ashish joins the company from PayU India where he last worked as head of people functions. He worked with PayU for more than five years.

Ashish brings over two decades of experience in different industries like Hi-Tech / IT Services & Manufacturing Industry (FMCG).

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief People Officer at Tally Solutions,” Ashish shared in a LinkedIn post.

An alumnus of Xavier Institute of Social Service, Ashish worked with top organisations like Wipro Technologies, and Infosys Technologies. NXP and Shaw Wallace are other prominent organisations where Ashish worked previously.

Last year, Tally Solutions appointed Naganagouda S J as the Chief People Officer who has moved to Pravaara Solutions as chief growth officer (part time). He was an integral part of the company’s executive leadership team and spearheaded the multifaceted HR Functions across geographies and provided strategic leadership to Tally’s Talent Agenda.