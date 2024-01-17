News: Tata Projects promotes Ritesh Pratap Singh as CHRO

Ritesh Pratap Singh’s journey with Tata Projects began in September 2023, initially serving as the Vice President of Human Resources.
Tata Projects, a sustainable technology-led engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company, has elevated Ritesh Pratap Singh to the role of chief human resources officer (CHRO).

As CHRO, he is part of the leadership team that is pursuing the vision of delivering predictable and sustainable projects through innovation and technology.

Before being elevated as CHRO, Ritesh worked with the company as vice president of human resources. Ritesh joined Tata Projects in September 2023 from Tata Trusts where he held the role of CHRO. Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, and Convergys are other organisations where he worked previously.

Ritesh confirmed his new role in social media, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Human Resources Officer at Tata Projects!.“

Ritesh comes with over 22 years of deep interest in culture and its power to enable sustained high performance. He is an alumnus of XLRI, Jamshedpur. 

