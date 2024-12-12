TransUnion CIBIL appoints Bhavesh Jain as Managing Director and CEO

Bhavesh Jain has succeeded Rajesh Kumar, as MD and CEO, who recently resigned after serving for five years in this role.

TransUnion CIBIL, India’s leading insights and information company, announced the appointment of Bhavesh Jain as Managing Director and CEO. He has succeeded Rajesh Kumar, who recently resigned after serving for five years in this role.

Before being promoted to Managing Director and CEO, Jain have been Chief Revenue Officer at TransUnion CIBIL for the last five years. In a decades-long career, he has gained significant financial services experience, with previous roles at Thomson Reuters, Citi, and Kone.

He holds a master’s in management studies from the Welingkar Institute of Management and a bachelor’s degree in engineering from VESIT, both at Mumbai University, and he completed the Senior Executive Leadership Program at Harvard Business School.

“Bhavesh is an accomplished leader with a passion for helping India’s economy continue to grow. He is focused on TransUnion CIBIL’s vital role in driving sustainable access to credit for millions of people and commercial entities to advance financial inclusion and ease of doing business,” said Todd Skinner, President, of TransUnion International.

“In an increasingly digital world, we want to strengthen trust between the two so they can achieve great things. I’m excited to be leading such a talented team and to be able to continue to build on the great work we have already done in the market for the benefit of all,” said Jain.