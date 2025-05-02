Varun Chaudhary takes charge as CEO for CG Foods Global

CG Foods, a FMCG giant and a part of CG Corp Global, a multinational conglomerate, has announced the appointment of Varun Chaudhary as the Global CEO of CG Foods. Varun, who also serves as the Managing Director of CG Corp Global, will lead the transformation of CG Foods from a single-product legacy brand, Wai Wai, into a multi-category global food company.

This strategic shift aligns with CG Corp Global’s broader ambition to lead in innovation, scale, market presence, and product categories. Under the new leadership, the company aims to scale growth and target Rs 1,200 cr revenue by FY25-end.

CG Foods, known for its flagship product Wai Wai noodles, is expanding its offerings across key food verticals such as snacks, sauces, pastas, and seasonings to become a future-ready food company. “Our goal is to transition from a single-product identity to a diversified food company that innovates continuously, adapts locally, and scales globally. At present, CG Foods offers 200-250 SKUs, but we want to go bigger. To achieve this vision, we will launch new products continuously while innovating CG’s existing portfolio and exploring tie-ups with retail partners,” said Varun.

Priorities of the new CEO

Under Varun’s leadership, CG Foods will prioritise R&D, product development, and market expansion, with a focus on modern retail channels such as e-commerce, Q-commerce, and strategic retail alliances. The company will leverage existing partnerships with supermarkets while targeting 3–4x growth in these segments to amplify market reach.

CG Foods operates 13 manufacturing plants across seven locations, with a monthly manufacturing capacity of up to 100 crore. With this infrastructure, the company aims to achieve its FY25 revenue target and deepen market penetration in East and Northeast India, regions contributing up to 50-60% of revenue.

Varun Chaudhary’s appointment signals a new chapter for the company—one that honors its legacy while embracing innovation. His immediate focus includes HR restructuring, operational optimisation, and strategic acquisitions, including a potential expansion into Eastern Europe.

“This is more than a business transformation—it’s a cultural evolution,” Varun shared. “As a global FMCG leader, we recognize that our future will be shaped not only by innovation and expansion, but by empowering our people, refining our products, and deepening our partnerships. Together, we’re laying the foundation for the next decade.”