VML's strategic leadership evolution: Babita Baruah named CEO, Saurabh Saksena elevated to president for future growth

VML has appointed Babita Baruah as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its India operations, with her tenure set to commence on March 1, 2024. Bringing an impressive career spanning 25 years in marketing and advertising, Baruah transitioned to VML India from a dual role at WPP’s Ford International Market Group, where she served as the regional client lead and the Executive Director at VMLY&R Thailand.

Saurabh Saksena has concurrently been elevated to the position of President within the organisation, marking a strategic move in the leadership structure.

“Babita is no stranger to India, and we welcome her home as the new VML India CEO. With her vast experience in delivering innovation and growth for clients and a passion for building a high empathy and performance culture, I look forward to working with Babita to take our India business, already one of the strongest in the region, to new heights in 2024,” said Audrey Kuah, co-CEO, VML APAC, reported Financial Express.

Baruah has led brands like PepsiCo and Unilever for two decades at JWT/Wunderman Thompson India. In 2017, she became Managing Partner at GTB in India, later moving to Bangkok in 2021 for dual roles: WPP Lead for Ford across regions and Executive Director at VMLY&R Thailand.

Expressing her honour to lead VML in the Indian market, Baruah conveyed her eagerness to collaborate closely with the leadership team to position VML as the preferred destination for ambitious brands and talented individuals in India. Meanwhile, Saksena, now President, will collaborate with Baruah on steering the agency's leadership.

With over 30 years of experience, Saksena is poised to contribute to VML's success by orchestrating innovative growth solutions at the intersection of creativity, experience, data, and technology. Both leaders aim to drive VML to new heights through their combined expertise and strategic vision for the future.