Vodafone Intelligent Solutions welcomes Sumit Sabharwal as Head of HR services

Sumit Sabharwal’s extensive career in HR leadership spans across diverse industries and global markets. He began his professional journey in 2011 as Senior Manager - HR at Huawei.

VOIS (Vodafone Intelligent Solutions) has appointed Sumit Sabharwal as its new Head of HR Services, bringing in a seasoned HR leader with over two decades of experience in strategic human capital management.

Sabharwal steps into this role after a successful tenure of over seven years at Fujitsu, where he held multiple leadership positions across HR strategy, talent development, and global HR operations. At VOIS, he will be responsible for spearheading the company’s HR strategy, ensuring seamless execution of key HR processes, and delivering a robust, world-class HR services environment aligned with Vodafone Group’s broader vision.

“I look forward to working with the leadership at VOIS to take the HR function to greater heights,” Sabharwal said, expressing enthusiasm for his new role.

Sumit Sabharwal’s extensive career in HR leadership spans across diverse industries and global markets. He began his professional journey in 2011 as Senior Manager - HR at Huawei, where he contributed to talent and leadership development initiatives.

In 2013, he joined Fujitsu as Group Head - Human Capital Development. Over nearly 12 years at Fujitsu, Sabharwal played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s HR framework, taking on various key leadership positions, including:

Senior Director - HR for Asia, India, and Costa Rica

Global Head - Global Learning and Development

Head - HR Delivery, Fujitsu Global Delivery Centers

Vice President - HR

Before Fujitsu, Sabharwal gained valuable experience in talent engagement and employee development with leading organizations. He worked at Concentrix as a soft skills trainer in 2003, followed by a role at Dell in 2005, where he served as Program Head - Talent Engagement.

VOIS, the strategic arm of Vodafone Group, specializes in delivering intelligent solutions through talent, technology, and transformation. With operations across multiple global locations, the company plays a crucial role in driving innovation and efficiency within Vodafone’s ecosystem.

As Head of HR Services, Sabharwal’s mandate includes not only optimizing HR operations but also advancing Vodafone’s HR strategy. His leadership will focus on enhancing workforce management, employee engagement, and talent development, ensuring VOIS remains a best-in-class employer in the digital solutions space.

Sabharwal holds an MBA in Human Resources from the Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad, and a Bachelor of Information Systems (Hons.) from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. His strong academic foundation, combined with his extensive industry experience, positions him well to drive VOIS’ HR transformation efforts.

With this appointment, VOIS strengthens its commitment to fostering an agile and high-performing workforce under Sabharwal’s strategic guidance. His leadership is expected to bring innovative HR solutions, aligning with the company’s broader goal of leveraging talent for business excellence.