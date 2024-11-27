Wells Fargo welcomes Yash M as Head of HR - India & Philippines

Yash M has joined Wells Fargo with over two decades of industry experience in global human resources, across banking, insurance, SaaS, and Data Analytics businesses based in India, APAC, and Americas region.

Wells Fargo, an American multinational financial services company with a significant global presence, has appointed Yash M as the new head of HR for India and the Philippines, effective November.

In this role, he is responsible for driving the HR Strategy and delivering innovative people solutions across India and the Philippines in collaboration with the Leaders and the talented team. According to him, the mission is to empower people, ensuring a culture of growth and excellence.

“Excited and honoured to step into the role of Head of HR for Wells Fargo India and the Phillippines region, a place brimming with potential and purpose,” Yash posted on Linkedin.

“My journey with Bank of New York has been deeply enriching, filled with learning and relationships I carry forward with gratitude. I am eager to champion growth, connection, and innovation in this next chapter. Here’s to building something extraordinary together Wells Fargo. The best is yet to come!.”

Yash has joined Wells Fargo with over 23 years of experience in global human resources, across banking, insurance, SaaS, and Data Analytics businesses based in India, APAC, and Americas region. He has extensive experience in setting up India GCC centers as BOT and captive centers and leading global change and transformation programs.

His core competencies include organisation design, talent development, performance and rewards, culture, and change management.

Before joining Wells Fargo, Yash worked with BNY as the Head of Human Resources - APAC and India. Previously, he worked at Ntrance Aviva Insurance, Eagle Seals & Systems India.

Yash holds a Master’s in Labour Welfare from Symbiosis International University.