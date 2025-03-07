Britannia CEO Rajneet Singh Kohli steps down

Rajneet Singh Kohli has resigned as CEO after serving in this role since September 2022.

Rajneet Singh Kohli has resigned as CEO of Britannia Industries after serving in the role since September 2022. In a stock exchange filing, the company confirmed that Kohli will be relieved from his duties on March 14 as he pursues an opportunity outside Britannia.

He resigned from his role after serving for over two-and-a-half years in this role since Septemebr 2022. Kohli had succeeded Varun Berry, who was elevated to the position of vice chairman.

According to the stock exchange filing, Kohli will be relieved from the services of the Company on March 14.

“It has been a privilege to work alongside you (Berry) and as part of Britannia Leadership for over 2.5 years. I am grateful for the opportunity and humbled to lead the largest and most loved iconic Britannia brand, work with a talented team, and contribute to the company’s success. We have made real progress, and I am proud of what we have achieved together,” said Kohli in his resignation letter.

Before joining Britannia, Kohli served in numerous senior leadership roles during his 25-year-long career in Asian Paints and Coca-Cola. He joined Britannia from food services company Jubilant FoodWorks. Under his leadership, Jubilant FoodWorks, has delivered sustained profitable growth and emerged as the largest QSR chain in the country with over 1600 stores.

Britannia, India’s largest bakery foods company, has a rich legacy of over 100 years and a revenue of Rs14,000 crore, with a presence in 80+ countries.