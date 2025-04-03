News: Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s big bet: Engineering & AI to drive Intel’s comeback

Intel is at a turning point, and its newly appointed CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, isn’t wasting any time in making bold moves. In his first major keynote at Intel Vision 2025, Tan laid out a clear strategy: an engineering-first, customer-driven approach aimed at restoring Intel’s dominance in technology and manufacturing.

Tan’s No. 1 Priority: Customers First, Engineering Always

Addressing hundreds of tech leaders and partners in Las Vegas, Tan was clear about his immediate focus: listening to customers and acting fast.

"As CEO, my number one priority has been spending time with customers,” Tan declared. "Intel will be an engineering-focused company. We will listen closely and act on your input. Most importantly, we will create products that solve your problems and drive your success."

The Road Ahead: AI, Foundry Growth & Software-Led Design

Tan’s strategy revolves around three core pillars:

Customer-Centricity – Intel will work closely with customers to design purpose-built silicon for AI, high-performance computing, and critical workloads.

Engineering Excellence – A renewed focus on AI-driven system design and full-stack solutions will accelerate innovation in chips, software, and architectures.

Foundry Expansion – Intel will refine its Intel Foundry strategy, leveraging new collaborations to drive differentiation and growth.

Can Tan Restore Intel’s Edge?

With extensive leadership experience and a deep understanding of the chip industry, Tan is positioning Intel to reclaim its technology leadership in an era of AI-driven transformation. By focusing on software-hardware co-design, deep customer engagement, and bold engineering bets, he’s aiming to rebuild trust and strengthen ecosystem partnerships.

Semiconductor industry veteran Lip-Bu Tan took charge as Intel’s new CEO, bringing a mindset fueled by challenges and a vision for transformation. He succeeded Interim Co-CEOs David Zinsner and Michelle (MJ) Johnston Holthaus.

