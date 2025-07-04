Women in Sales: A critical opportunity for CHROs building inclusive growth

As women make steady strides in sales roles, CHROs have a unique opportunity to harness this underrepresented talent pool. With initiatives like WinS pushing inclusion forward, it’s time to treat gender diversity in sales not just as a metric—but as a business advantage.

The narrative around women in sales is finally evolving. Long viewed as a male-dominated function, sales is now witnessing a slow but meaningful shift—driven not by tokenism, but by performance, innovation, and leadership. Women are stepping into sales roles not just as contributors, but as catalysts of commercial success, reshaping how businesses build relationships, close deals, and lead teams.

Yet, despite the momentum, the numbers speak volumes about how much further there is to go. According to LinkedIn, women comprise only 19% of sales teams globally—and just 13% of sales leadership roles. In India, job market data from Foundit points to a gradual uptick in female participation across sales and business development roles. These green shoots are a signal—not of a solved problem—but of a pivotal opportunity for Chief Human Resources Officers (CHROs) and business leaders to act with purpose.

“Women in sales bring more than just diversity—they bring empathy, resilience, and the kind of innovation that today’s dynamic selling environment demands,” says Ruchee Anand, Senior Director, Talent Solutions, LinkedIn India. “For CHROs, this isn’t just about inclusion—it’s a smart growth strategy.”

Why Women in Sales Matter—Beyond Diversity

Modern sales is no longer about cold calls and quotas alone. It’s about empathy, storytelling, trust-building, and customer-centric thinking—all strengths where women often excel. In a time when sales is evolving to meet digital-first buyer behaviours and more complex customer journeys, women offer fresh perspectives that can strengthen team performance and customer outcomes.

“Diverse sales teams are 35% more likely to outperform their peers,” notes Anjali Joneja Amar, VP & Country Head – India & SAARC, Cloudflare.

“Platforms like WinS are not just shaping careers—they’re reshaping the future of sales.”

WinS: Building an Ecosystem for Women in Sales

Recognising the need for a structured platform to enable progress, People Konnect, in collaboration with Aditya Birla Group and LinkedIn, launched WinS—a community of Women in Sales aimed at advancing representation, skills, and leadership.

The initiative focuses on three key pillars:

1. Building the Early-Stage Talent Pipeline

The Sell-A-Thon contest provides young women with practical, real-world exposure to sales careers, starting at the campus level. This year, 63 teams from 57 campuses across 27 cities competed. The top five teams will be recognised at the WinS Conclave, and gain mentoring opportunities with senior women sales leaders.

2. Developing Sales Leadership Skills

The WinS FastLane programme targets women with 3–7 years of experience, preparing them for leadership roles through structured learning, expert coaching, and peer support.

3. Creating an Ecosystem for Allies and Mentors

The WinS Community connects women in sales with mentors and industry experts, fostering shared learning and peer-driven growth. It also encourages experienced members to give back, creating a self-sustaining support system.

“Our ongoing association with the WinS Conclave reflects our commitment to amplifying the voices of women in sales,” says Poonam Yadav, Group Head Talent Staffing at Aditya Birla Group. “Together, we’re contributing to a more balanced and progressive workforce.”

WinS Conclave: Driving the Conversation Forward

The upcoming WinS Conclave Season 3, set to take place on 9 July at The Westin, Mumbai, offers a rich agenda designed to engage CHROs, DEI professionals, and sales leaders. Over the years, it has become a space where employers, talent leaders, and senior women professionals gather to exchange ideas, highlight challenges, and chart pathways for real change.

This year’s programme includes:

Keynote on Dynamic Success: Exploring how sales fuels personal and professional growth.





“I Owe It to Sales” : A reflective panel on leadership journeys shaped by sales experience.





“The Podium” : Celebrating real-world success stories of women in sales.





“In the Spotlight” : Showcasing progressive practices and inclusive cultures from leading organisations.





Panel: “Fix the Middle” : Addressing how to develop and retain emerging women sales leaders





CHRO Relay: A rapid-fire idea exchange on fuelling the sales leadership pipeline.





Speed Mentoring Sessions and LinkedIn Profile Workshops for real-time career building.





WinS Prix Awards: Recognising excellence and achievement in sales by women professionals.





Sessions like “Mythological Sales: Unlocking Ancient Wisdom for Modern Women” add a cultural layer, connecting timeless lessons to contemporary leadership challenges.

The message for HR leaders is clear: the time for passive inclusion is over. The opportunity to tap into women in sales is both immediate and strategic. This is not simply a matter of fairness; it’s about business outcomes.

“Building inclusive sales teams isn’t just about representation—it’s about unlocking diverse perspectives that drive innovation, empathy, and stronger client connections,” says Latika Bolar, Chief Business Officer at EbixCash.

The role of CHROs and DEI leaders is no longer just to enable hiring—it is to architect systems, platforms, and ecosystems that accelerate growth, close the leadership gap, and future-proof revenue teams. That means investing in structured programmes, recognising mid-career women, and creating visible paths to sales leadership.

The WinS platform is offering just that: an evolving ecosystem of learning, mentorship, visibility, and support—driven not by policy alone, but by community.