Intrepid Travel promotes workforce diversity, plans to hire 50+ PwD and LGBTQ+ employees by 2027

To promote diversity in its workforce, Intrepid Travel India has announced collaborations to boost the hiring process for various functions, including finance, travel coordination, and other relevant roles.product.

Intrepid Travel, an Australia-based adventure travel company, has announced plans to hire more than 50 employees from LGBTQ+ and People with Disabilities groups in India by 2027.

With a commitment to increasing diversity in its workforce, the travel company has announced a collaboration with Pride Circle and Atypical Advantage to assist with recruitment and consulting services. The company aims to promote awareness about the importance of diversity while offering sustainable and immersive travel experiences, aligning with India's Adventure Tourism strategy. The hirings will span various functions, including Finance Intern, Admin Coordinator, Tour Leader, Finance Manager, Destination Product Manager, and other travel-related roles that may arise in the future. Additionally, the company aims to implement inclusive policies throughout its global offices.

Rama Mahendru, Country General Manager India at Intrepid Travel, commented, ‘It’s a very happy moment for us. With this tie-up, we want to emphasise the importance of diversity in the workforce. Intrepid Travel believes in incorporating all forms of diversity to create a genuinely varied workforce that offers equal opportunities to the LGBTQ+ community and those with disabilities. We hope to double the numbers after seeing the impact of this.’

Srini Ramaswamy, Co-Founder, Pride Circle India and the UK, added, “Pride Circle and Intrepid Travel India leverage India's burgeoning tourism potential by fostering LGBTQ+ inclusion. Recognising the significant USD 240 billion LGBTQ+ travel market and India's projected USD 319 billion tourism boom, this collaboration prioritises building an inclusive travel ecosystem. Through expertise in DEI, Hiring, and Consulting, Pride Circle will empower Intrepid to cultivate a welcoming workplace for LGBTQ+ talent, ensuring a seamless experience for this rapidly expanding travel segment. This strategic alliance sets a precedent for Indian tourism, bridging economic opportunity and inclusivity, and paving the way for sustainable growth in the coming years.”

You may also like:

Vineet Saraiwala, Founder of Atypical Advantage, stated, “Over the last few years, people from our communities have started gaining recognition in the workplace and being treated equally by employers. As Intrepid Travel India has been recognized as a great place to work, it’s a matter of pride for people with disabilities to be a part of such office culture. This will bring equality and respect to everyone.”