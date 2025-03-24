Acer India introduces menstrual leave policy: Here’s a look at other companies and states doing the same

Acer India’s 'Matrika' policy offers one paid leave day per month, joining a growing list of menstrual health initiatives across India.

Acer India has rolled out a menstrual leave policy titled ‘Matrika’, aimed at fostering a more inclusive and empathetic workplace. The policy provides female employees with one additional paid leave day per month, empowering them to prioritise menstrual health without affecting their standard leave balance.

Inspired by the Sanskrit word Matrika, meaning the divine feminine, the initiative is part of Acer’s broader vision to promote well-being, equity, and open dialogue around women’s health.

“With the 'Matrika' menstrual leave policy, we are taking a step toward normalising conversations around women’s health and well-being,” said Harish Kohli, President & Managing Director, Acer India.

Bhasker Bhandary, Senior Director – HR, added, “This is a meaningful step toward acknowledging the health needs of our women employees while reinforcing workplace equity.”

Acer joins a growing list of Indian companies after L&T and government bodies adopting menstrual leave policies. Here's a snapshot:

Companies Offering Menstrual Leave

Zomato: Food delivery app Zomato has been giving 10 days of paid leave annually to their female employees during their menstrual cycle to ensure continued work consistency.

Gozoop: Mumbai-based integrated marketing agency became the first private company in India to introduce period leave in 2017.

Horses Stable News: This Bengaluru-based news portal for startups, offers its female employees two days of paid leave during menstruation. Additionally, it provides a Rs 250 allowance to help alleviate stress during this period, calling it 'Nay to Yay.'

Culture Machine: This company has been offering period leave in India since 2017.

Mathrumbi: Kerala-based media organisation Mathrubhumi allows its women employees to take the first day of their menstrual cycle off.

Wet and Dry: New Delhi-based feminine hygiene products maker Wet and Dry offers its women employees two days off during their menstrual cycles.

Magzter: Chennai-based digital magazine platform Magzter announced one day of paid leave per month in 2017 during the first or second day of their female employees' periods.

IndustryARC: This Hyderabad-based market research and strategic consulting startup allows its women employees to take one or two days of paid leave during their menstrual cycle. However, employees are expected to make up for the time by completing any pending work afterward..

iVIPANAN: Surat-based digital marketing company initiated a policy providing 12 days of period leave per year to its women employees.

Swiggy: This food delivery app gives a two-day menstrual break to its women employees.

Orient Electric (CK Birla Group) and AU Small Finance Bank have been offering one-day leave since 2022 and 2023, respectively.

States and Courts

Bihar – Two-day menstrual leave (since 1992)

Odisha – One-day menstrual leave (2024)

Sikkim High Court – Adopted menstrual leave policy

As more organisations embrace such progressive policies, menstrual leave is gradually being recognised as a workplace equity issue—fostering empathy, reducing stigma, and supporting the overall well-being of women at work.