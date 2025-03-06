No more 90-hour workweeks at L&T? Chairman announces menstrual leave

The announcement comes weeks after Subrahmanyan’s earlier remarks on extended work hours sparked widespread debate. In January, he advocated for longer workweeks, even suggesting that employees should work on Sundays.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan announced a one-day menstrual leave for women employees of the parent company during International Women’s Day celebrations. This initiative, positioned as an industry-first, is expected to benefit approximately 5,000 women employees at L&T.

The announcement comes weeks after Subrahmanyan’s earlier remarks on extended work hours sparked widespread debate. In January, he advocated for longer workweeks, even suggesting that employees should work on Sundays. His comments, including a remark about men staying at home—“What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife?”—led to significant backlash from employees and industry leaders, raising concerns about work-life balance expectations at L&T.

A company spokesperson confirmed the new policy, stating, “In the Women’s Day celebration at L&T today, SN Subrahmanyan announced a one-day menstrual leave for women employees of the parent company. This is a significant progressive step and an industry first. It is estimated that this will benefit approximately 5,000 women employees.”

L&T’s introduction of menstrual leave signals a notable policy shift, particularly given the chairman’s recent stance on increasing work hours. The company now places itself at the forefront of corporate India in acknowledging menstrual health as a workplace consideration.

Menstrual leave remains a relatively rare policy in India’s corporate sector, though discussions around it have been gaining momentum. Supporters view it as an important step toward inclusivity, while some industry experts remain cautious about potential unintended consequences, such as reinforcing gender-based biases in hiring and promotions.

While this initiative marks progress, questions remain about its long-term impact. Will other companies in the industry follow suit? More importantly, will this policy be the first of many steps toward a more employee-centric work culture at the company, or will it remain an isolated announcement?

As the corporate world navigates evolving employee expectations, L&T’s decision has placed menstrual leave at the center of workplace policy discussions. Whether this move represents a deeper cultural shift or a response to recent criticism, it undeniably sets a precedent in acknowledging menstrual health in the workplace.