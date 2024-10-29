News: Starbucks’ new office mandate: Work from home less or risk losing your job

Starting in January, Starbucks corporate staff are encouraged to return to the office three days a week, balancing teamwork with flexible options for those who need them.
Starting in January, Starbucks is asking its corporate employees to come into the office at least three days each week. The coffee giant believes that being together in the office will help teams connect better, work more smoothly, and strengthen the company culture. 

This new rule comes with serious consequences. Employees who don’t follow it may face disciplinary action, even job loss if they continue to stay away from the office without permission. However, Starbucks understands that some employees may have special needs. People with specific health conditions can request exceptions, and the rule won’t count vacation days, sick leave, or business trips.

CEO Brian Niccol, who himself often travels from California to the Starbucks headquarters in Seattle, shared his thoughts with employees. While he understands the benefits of flexible work, he believes that in-person teamwork can lead to better results and deeper connections. 

Starbucks isn’t alone in this shift. Other big companies, like Amazon and Dell, are also encouraging their corporate teams to return to the office more often. For Starbucks, this new rule is about balancing flexibility with the benefits of working together in person. By bringing people back to the office, Starbucks hopes to create a stronger, more connected work environment.

Starbucks' new office mandate: Work from home less or risk losing your job

