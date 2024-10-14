Tele MANAS receives 14.7 lakh calls for mental health support since 2022

Tele MANAS helpline was launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to make mental health services more accessible.

Tele MANAS, a toll-free helpline (14416) available nationwide, offers various mental health services, has effectively handled over 14.7 lakh calls since its launch in October 2022. Tele MANAS offers telephone-based counselling, psychotherapy, psychiatric consultations, and referral services, including urgent care, without the barriers of distance or cost.

Launch of Tele MANAS

Realising the access gap to mental health services for its huge population, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare launched Tele MANAS to bridge the gap and make mental healthcare accessible to all.

According to PIB data, India, home to 18% of the global population, faces a significant mental health crisis, with mental disorders being the second leading cause of years lived with disability (YLDs) and suicide ranking as the third leading cause of death in many states. National studies reveal that 15% of India’s adult population experiences mental health issues requiring intervention, yet the treatment gap ranges from 70-92%, leaving millions without access to care.

Although the Mental Healthcare Act of 2017 enshrines access to mental health as a statutory right, over 11 crore people in India still suffer from mental health disorders, with 80% not seeking help. Each year, more than 1 lakh people die by suicide, while countless others attempt to end their lives, underscoring the urgent need for intervention.

App and Video Consultations

To enhance access to mental health support, Tele MANAS launched its mobile app and video consultation services on World Mental Health Day. The Tele MANAS app serves as a comprehensive platform offering mental health resources, including self-care tips, stress management strategies, and tools to recognize early distress signals. It engages users through interactive activities like mind challenges, games, and mindfulness practices, ensuring a user-friendly experience. The app provides free, confidential counseling 24/7, connecting users to trained mental health professionals across India.

Video consultations add another layer to the existing audio call services, allowing mental health professionals to conduct more thorough assessments by observing the caller directly. This feature supports history taking, clarifying concerns, and enables brief physical or Mental State Examinations (MSE) when necessary. Initially, this service is available in Karnataka, Jammu & Kashmir, and Tamil Nadu, with plans for expansion across the country.