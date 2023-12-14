Top employee concerns for 2024: 53% disagree with a 70-hr work week, 46% fear job insecurity

The study unveiled that 53% strongly oppose a 70-hour work week, whereas 32% are in favour of it. Additionally, 65% of respondents believe that a 40-60 hour work week is optimal for both productivity and well-being.

In this year’s survey conducted by AmbitionBox, it’s evident that 81% of respondents found contentment with the hybrid/remote work model. Notably, 52% of employees wish for its continuation into 2024, showcasing a strong reluctance to revert to the conventional 5 or 6-day work week. Additionally, a striking 30% expressed a preference for exclusively remote work.

This inclination reflects a notable shift in priorities, with 45% of respondents anticipating an improved work-life balance in the upcoming year. More than half (53%) oppose a 70-hour work week, emphasising that 40-60 hours per week is optimal for productivity and well-being.

Moreover, 70% of respondents exhibited confidence in their employer’s stability for 2024, citing factors such as financial health, consistent leadership, and a positive organisational outlook. Intriguingly, this contrasts starkly with the concerns of 46% of respondents regarding their job security in the coming year.

As 2023 comes to a close, AmbitionBox delved into various aspects through its survey, encompassing the debates on social media about the 70-hour workweek, the transitioning of companies back to in-office norms post-Covid, and the ongoing demand for hybrid work models. These insights reflect the diverse perspectives and experiences of employees throughout the year.

Reflecting on these findings, Mayur Mundada, Founder and Business Head of AmbitionBox, highlighted the importance of understanding trends and controversies that shape the HR landscape. He emphasised the significance of addressing these insights as we approach 2024, fostering a more positive and collaborative work environment.

"Understanding the trends and controversies that have shaped the HR landscape is crucial for both employers and employees. Addressing these insights as we move into 2024 can foster a more positive and collaborative work environment. By acknowledging and responding to the sentiments and expectations of the workforce, businesses have the opportunity to adapt and create a workplace that aligns with the evolving needs and priorities of their employees,” said Mundada.