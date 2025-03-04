Helios secures $15.5 million in Seed Funding

This investment, backed by corporate and private investors across the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia.

Helios Global Payments Solutions Inc has successfully raised a total investment round of $15.5 million in funding. This funding has come close on the heels of the launch of its highly anticipated product worldwide across 125+ countries.

Helios secured $15.5 million in funding from a mix of US, Canadian, European, and Asian investors, underscoring strong confidence in the platform's potential to transform global workforce management.

This funding round will fuel Helios' growth, enabling further innovation and expanding global reach, including continual investment into the platform to revolutionize the HR and Fintech industries.

The AI-powered workforce management platform, founded by entrepreneur and HR Tech innovator, Rick Hammell, focuses on localised automation workflows. Helios is an all-in-one global payroll, payments, and HR management solution designed to accelerate growth, create flexibility, streamline operations and simplify workforce management for global companies.

The Global People Platform combines payments, compliance, and people operations tools into a harmonised realm designed to meet the diverse needs of global teams.

“We launched Helios to create equitable opportunities for all businesses to compete in the global marketplace, which we believe can be done through strong AI, automation workflows, localisation and compliance management tooling built into the foundation of HR and FinTech SaaS technology that creates flexibility for our customers,” said Rick Hammell, CEO and Founder of Helios.

“Our mission is to break down the obstacles in global team management and payroll while creating cost effective solutions that redefine what’s possible for companies navigating the future of work.”

"Investing in Helios was an easy decision," said Cristian de Dios, Managing Director of Aracan Energía. "We see immense value in their technology and the clarity they bring to complex global HR and payroll processes by leveraging AI. Helios' vision aligns with the future of work, and we’re excited to support their journey."

Global expansion comes with a complex web of compliance requirements, from local labor laws to tax regulations and reporting standards. Helios simplifies this process by integrating automated compliance tools directly into its workforce management platform, reducing the risk of fines, delays and legal complications.