86% CHROs say integrating AI agents is now central to their role: Salesforce

CHROs expect agent adoption to surge from 15% to 64% by 2027 — a 327% increase — fuelled by projected 30% productivity gains and a 19% reduction in labour costs.

A majority of global HR leaders are preparing their organisations for a future where AI agents and humans work side by side. According to Salesforce’s latest global survey of 200 human resource executives, 86% of Chief Human Resource Officers (CHROs) believe that integrating AI agents into their workforce will be a key responsibility over the next few years.

The research paints a clear picture: digital labour is not a passing trend, but a core strategy reshaping business operations and workforce dynamics. CHROs estimate a staggering 327% rise in agent adoption by 2027 — from 15% today to 64% in just two years — driven by the promise of a 30% productivity increase and an average 19% cut in labour costs. This could translate into a saving of around $11,000 per employee based on OECD average wages.

Nathalie Scardino, President and Chief People Officer at Salesforce, described the shift as a “once-in-a-lifetime transformation of work,” saying, “Digital labour is unlocking new levels of productivity, autonomy, and agency at a speed never before thought possible.”

CHROs are already strategising how to balance this digital transition with human capital needs. The study reveals that nearly a quarter of employees will be redeployed into new roles or teams to align with the evolving business models shaped by AI agents. Importantly, 88% of CHROs see redeployment as more cost-effective than external hiring.

Reskilling is high on the agenda. More than four in five CHROs are either already reskilling or planning to reskill employees to prepare for AI-integrated work environments. Interestingly, while technical proficiency is important, many CHROs emphasised that soft skills like collaboration, adaptability, and relationship-building will be crucial in a hybrid human-agent workforce.

Greg Shewmaker, CEO of r.Potential — a Salesforce customer — highlighted the urgency, noting: “The current generation of leaders will be the last to manage human-only workforces. Embracing AI with a solid human-agent collaboration framework is now essential for success.”

Despite this enthusiasm, the study also uncovered significant gaps in implementation and understanding. While 86% of CHROs consider AI integration critical, 85% admitted their organisations have yet to fully implement agentic AI. Additionally, 73% said that employees still don’t understand how digital labour will affect their roles.

These gaps present both a challenge and an opportunity. As workplaces move toward a blended model of digital and human talent, clear communication and proactive workforce education will be vital.

Around 77% of HR leaders believe digital labour will fundamentally reshape their organisational structures, and 89% said it will enable them to reassign employees into more meaningful, future-ready positions. Notably, 61% of the workforce is expected to stay in their current roles, working alongside AI agents, with digital tools enhancing their efficiency and effectiveness.

The implications for employer branding, retention, and internal mobility are significant. Companies that can build a culture of continuous learning and offer employees a clear path through AI transformation will likely have the upper hand in the talent market.

In a business world increasingly driven by automation, AI integration, and talent optimisation, Salesforce’s report underscores a powerful truth: the future of work is hybrid, and CHROs are at the forefront of making it a success.

The findings offer a timely reminder that the AI revolution isn’t just a technological shift — it’s a human one, too.