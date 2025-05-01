Elon Musk’s reign as Tesla CEO could be over – Board starts search for replacement

Although Musk remains central to Tesla's image and strategy, his increasing focus on Washington instead of Silicon Valley has raised concerns about his ability to dedicate enough time and energy to the company's demands.

Tesla’s board of directors has reportedly begun discreetly contacting executive search firms in search of a possible successor to Elon Musk, the company’s charismatic CEO and key figurehead. This development has come as a surprise to many, not due to any drastic financial setbacks, but because of Musk’s increasing political entanglements, which have caused internal concerns about the company's future direction.

According to a recent report from The Wall Street Journal, Tesla's leadership has been quietly exploring options to find a replacement for Musk for over a month. While Musk has long been synonymous with Tesla’s groundbreaking electric vehicles and its innovation, his recent shift towards the political sphere, including heading the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has raised alarm bells among Tesla’s board members and investors alike.

Despite Musk’s continued prominence in shaping Tesla's image and strategy, his growing focus on Washington rather than Silicon Valley has left many questioning his ability to devote the necessary time and energy to Tesla’s needs. The company, which was once the undisputed leader in the electric vehicle market, is now facing rising competition, an ageing vehicle lineup, and a decrease in sales. These concerns are compounded by the fact that Tesla's competitors are beginning to catch up in both electric vehicle technology and production capabilities.

Although Musk has promised to scale back his involvement in government affairs and return his attention to Tesla, sources close to the board suggest that this commitment is not enough to ease the mounting worries. Tesla's stock, while still strong, has faced renewed pressure, particularly in light of increasing concerns over Musk's focus on non-Tesla ventures, such as the development of humanoid robots. With the rollout of the Cybertruck delayed yet again, investors have become increasingly anxious about Tesla's long-term prospects under Musk's leadership.

Meanwhile, the situation has been further complicated by growing public backlash against Musk’s political affiliations. Across the U.S. and Europe, Tesla showrooms and charging stations have been targets of vandalism, with critics citing Musk’s alignment with far-right political ideologies as a driving force behind the unrest. The rising tension has forced Tesla’s board members to take a more active role in steering the company forward, and they are reportedly pushing Musk to publicly reaffirm his commitment to Tesla’s future.

However, it remains unclear whether Musk is fully aware of the succession planning efforts underway, or if he is even open to stepping aside. Tesla, along with Musk, has declined to comment on the matter, leaving the future of the company shrouded in uncertainty. Despite the speculation, the board is reportedly exploring leadership options that would provide the company with the focus it needs to push forward with its ambitious plans for the future.

At the heart of these concerns lies the internal politics of the Tesla board itself. Critics have long argued that Chair Robyn Denholm, who was handpicked by Musk and has staunchly defended his multi-million-dollar pay package, does not act as an independent overseer of the company. Investor activists have pointed to this perceived lack of independence as a reason for Musk’s unchecked behaviour and the company's direction becoming increasingly erratic.

As Tesla approaches what could be a defining moment in its history, the company is no longer just an electric vehicle manufacturer. It is betting big on the future of artificial intelligence, autonomous taxis, and humanoid robots. However, with Musk’s growing focus on political matters and his multiple business ventures stretching his attention thin, the company's future direction appears to be in jeopardy.

Tesla's board now faces a crucial decision: can it recalibrate its vision and ensure a focused leadership that aligns with the company’s future aspirations, or have Musk’s distractions already set the company on a path that will be difficult to recover from? Whether Musk will remain at the helm or make way for a new leader remains to be seen. Yet, one thing is clear: Tesla’s next move will be pivotal in shaping the future of one of the world’s most valuable and influential tech companies.