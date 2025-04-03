Hinduja Global Solutions announces CEO Partha DeSarkar’s retirement

Partha DeSarkar is retiring after serving the organisation for more than two decades in various roles.

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) has announced a key leadership transition, with Partha DeSarkar set to retire after over two decades of transformative leadership. A search is currently underway for a successor who will lead the company’s next phase of digital growth.

He led the organisation across all its geographies. Partha has more than 25 years of experience in customer service and operations across industries like Banking, Financial Services and Health Insurance. Before joining HGS, Partha worked with Deloitte Consulting, GE Capital International Services, and Bank of America.

“On behalf of the HGS family, I want to express my deepest gratitude to Partha for his outstanding leadership,” said Ashok P. Hinduja, Chairman, HGS. “Under his guidance, HGS has grown from a boutique firm with two clients and less than $10 million in revenue to a $600-million global enterprise, supporting hundreds of top brands in their digital-led customer experience (CX) journeys.”

As HGS transitions towards an AI-powered future, they are leveraging technology-driven solutions to transform customer experiences (CX) and business processes. Today, HGS’ 18,000-strong workforce serves over 360 active CX/digital clients and 821 HR/payroll clients globally, while its Digital Media division (NXTDIGITAL) provides broadband and DTV services to over 6 million customers in India.

Driving AI-Powered Transformation

HGS continues to invest in AI-driven solutions to enhance client outcomes and operational efficiencies. Key offerings include:

HGS Agent X – A groundbreaking suite of contact center accelerators incorporating Agentic AI for intelligent experience management. Since its launch in late 2022, Agent X has boosted sales conversion rates by 15-20% and reduced frontline support costs by up to 20%, benefiting 1,300+ agents across industries.

HGS AI Ignite – A comprehensive AI-powered service suite featuring Intelligent Document Processing, Conversational Commerce, and Generative AI solutions.

HGS CyberSecurity Solutions – Tailored, secure, and responsible AI-driven security frameworks for businesses.

Expanding Global Operations

To support rising demand for tech-driven CX services, HGS is strengthening its global presence by opening a new delivery center in Waterloo, Canada, catering to digital and CX services, including public sector clients.