Long weekend news dump: What all happened during the extended break?

From leadership changes to HR tech investments and more, here’s a roundup of key news and developments from the long weekend.

As long weekends often bring their own set of revelations, the latest stretch of public holidays has been no exception, with key developments from across the business and political landscape coming to the fore. From high-level corporate reshuffles to contentious government spending cuts, the recent weekend saw several major updates that are likely to impact leadership strategies and corporate governance in the weeks to come.

Elon Musk faces increased pressure

Even for a visionary like Elon Musk, who has set his sights on Mars, the task of reshaping US government spending within a tight 130-day timeframe appears to be proving somewhat more difficult than anticipated. Musk, who currently oversees the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the broader umbrella of cost-cutting measures for the US government, has found himself grappling with mounting pressure. Despite his ambitious goals, Musk admitted in a candid address to Tesla employees in Austin that he is "spread too thin" – a statement that reflects the immense strain of balancing multiple, high-stakes roles simultaneously.

Though he is spearheading the drive to streamline government expenditures, Musk’s personal workload has left him feeling overwhelmed. Acknowledging that he holds "about 17 jobs," Musk appeared somewhat fatigued, though he reassured the Tesla workforce that the company’s future remains promising despite current challenges. This admission is noteworthy given Tesla’s own set of operational and financial issues, including stock price declines and facility protests.

As head of DOGE, Musk’s team has aggressively pursued a strategy to reduce US government spending. According to recent reports, this has involved trimming down unnecessary costs across federal agencies, with significant savings already realised, including $115 billion saved by March 2024. His focus has been on eliminating inefficiencies, such as workforce reductions, asset sales, and the cancellation of various government contracts. Musk maintains that, despite controversy, the initiative is essential for cutting waste and fraud at an astonishing rate of $4 billion per day.

While some lawmakers and advocacy groups have criticised the cuts for potentially endangering essential services, Musk has defended his strategy, arguing that the long-term benefits of reducing inefficiencies will outweigh short-term disruptions. His team, including senior advisors Aram Moghaddassi, Steve Davis, and Brad Smith, has been focused on reducing overall expenditure by 15% in an effort to bring the federal budget closer to $6 trillion.

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel encourages ‘fail fast’ culture

In a move that may raise eyebrows across the corporate world, Evan Spiegel, CEO and co-founder of Snapchat, shared a particularly unconventional approach to onboarding new employees during a recent podcast appearance. Instead of the typical first-day orientation, Spiegel challenges new hires to immediately pitch a fresh idea within minutes of arriving at the office.

This strategy, according to Spiegel, is aimed at eliminating the fear of failure early on and instilling a culture of creativity. While it may sound risky, Spiegel believes this "fail fast" approach can accelerate innovation, particularly in an environment as fast-paced and disruptive as the tech industry. As Spiegel admitted, 99% of the ideas pitched on day one are not good, but the rare 1% that does shine can spark significant breakthroughs.

Such a culture may resonate well with leadership teams keen on driving creativity and agility within their organisations. The approach not only fosters innovation but also teaches new employees to take risks, a crucial trait in today’s competitive business world. However, the challenge for leaders will be ensuring that this culture remains constructive and doesn't lead to unnecessary resource expenditure on ideas that ultimately fail.

Leadership changes at Croma and Volvo Cars

Leadership transitions at major companies are always significant, particularly when they signal strategic shifts or potential rebranding efforts. This weekend, Croma, Tata Group’s electronics retail chain, announced the appointment of Shibashish Roy as its new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, effective April 1, 2025. Roy, who has spent over 20 years with Tata Group, will succeed Avijit Mitra, whose tenure included driving the company's market expansion and improving its customer service strategy.

In his new role, Roy is expected to continue building Croma’s market presence, particularly in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, while leveraging digital tools to enhance omnichannel customer experiences. Roy expressed gratitude for the foundation laid by his predecessor and emphasised the importance of maintaining Croma’s growth trajectory, a focus that will likely resonate with other leadership teams aiming to expand their presence in emerging markets.

Meanwhile, Volvo Cars announced a similar leadership change, appointing Hakan Samuelsson as its new CEO, effective April 1, 2025. Samuelsson, who previously served as CEO from 2012 to 2022, returns to the company at a critical juncture. His return comes after Jim Rowan’s departure, following a period in which Volvo made significant strides in electric vehicle (EV) development. Leadership transitions like this one often signal shifts in strategy, particularly in high-growth sectors such as the automotive industry, where environmental sustainability and innovation remain top priorities.

Acquisitions and strategic shifts in the Indian HR tech space

Meanwhile, in the HR tech sector, CIEL HR Group made headlines by announcing its acquisition of Vibrant Screen (VSPL), one of India’s largest providers of background verification solutions. This acquisition will strengthen CIEL’s already impressive portfolio, which includes Jombay, Aargee Staffing, and Courseplay, among others.

The addition of VSPL to CIEL HR's suite of offerings reflects a strategic pivot towards more comprehensive HR tech solutions, particularly in the areas of background verification and risk management. With clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to large banks, VSPL's services will enhance CIEL HR’s ability to support every stage of the employee lifecycle, positioning it as a key player in India's tech-driven HR solutions market. For HR leaders, this acquisition may offer new avenues for improving recruitment practices and ensuring safer, more compliant hiring processes.

Funding boost for OpenAI

In another significant development, OpenAI announced a $40 billion funding round led by SoftBank Group, aimed at advancing AI research, expanding computational infrastructure, and enhancing its AI tools. With SoftBank providing 75% of the funding, OpenAI is poised to continue developing powerful tools for the more than 500 million people who use ChatGPT each week.

For leadership teams in tech and AI, this funding boost signals a strong vote of confidence in the future of generative AI technologies. OpenAI’s tools have already begun to transform a range of industries, from customer service to content creation. As the company expands its infrastructure, businesses looking to integrate AI into their operations will likely benefit from an increasing array of sophisticated tools designed to streamline decision-making and enhance productivity.

WHO's budget cuts and workforce reductions

Finally, in the world of international organisations, the World Health Organization (WHO) has been forced to propose significant staff reductions and a scaling back of its activities due to US funding cuts. The United States, historically the WHO’s largest financial backer, withdrew support under the Trump administration, leading to a substantial budget shortfall.

This has prompted the WHO to explore more cost-effective operations, including reducing staff numbers and scaling down its global initiatives. For leadership in global health organisations, this presents a difficult challenge: how to continue delivering essential services and programmes with fewer resources. The situation underscores the growing need for leaders in international organisations to adapt to a shifting geopolitical landscape while balancing efficiency with the quality of their offerings.