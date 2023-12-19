News: Yes Bank promotes Binoj Vasu to HR Head of Retail Banking and Talent Management

Assuming his new role, Binoj Vasu brings around 30 years of HR expertise in L&D, talent acquisition and management, employee engagement, R&R, and more.
Yes Bank, India’s leading commercial bank, has announced the promotion of Binoj Vasu to the role of HR Head of Retail Banking and Head of Talent Management, with immediate effect.

Binoj, who has been associated with the bank since 2018, has recently served as Group President, Chief Learning Officer, and Head of L&D, Engagement, Alternate Hiring, and Campus Relations for over three years now. 

Binoj was appointed as Senior President and the Chief Learning Officer when he rejoined after a five-year gap from his previous stint with the bank. During this gap, he was working with an edtech startup Kuotient, in the capacity of Founder & CEO. In his previous roles, he worked with Exide Industries, ExxonMobil, Xerox, NIS Sparta, and Tata AIG General Insurance Co.

In his new role, Binoj brings around 30 years of experience encompassing learning and development, talent management, talent acquisition, employee engagement, alternate channel hiring, employer branding, rewards & recognition, campus talent initiatives, and more.

On the academic front, Binoj holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree (Mechanical) from Karnataka University, HR Management and Analytics in HRMS from The Wharton School, ODCP in Organizational Development from Tata Institute of Social Sciences, and an Executive Programme in HRM from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.

Announcing his new role on LinkedIn, Binoj posted, 'I’m happy to share that I have moved into a new elevated position as HR Head - Retail Banking & Head of Talent Management at YES BANK.”

Topics: Leadership, Learning & Development, #HRCommunity, #HRTech

