Married professionals facing growing hiring bias in India? Here’s the ugly truth

While such questions are considered inappropriate—and even illegal—in many countries, they appear to be a normalized practice in India's corporate landscape.

A recent Reddit post has sparked intense discussions about a troubling hiring trend in India—married professionals are reportedly being rejected in job interviews more than ever before. The anonymous post alleges that candidates, particularly software engineers, product managers, strategists, and senior marketing and sales executives, are frequently asked about their marital status during interviews. Alarmingly, those who answer “yes” often find themselves rejected from the hiring process.

The Redditor claims that this line of questioning typically occurs in later interview rounds, often posed informally by someone from the leadership team. “After clearing the basic rounds, someone from the leadership team casually asks, ‘Are you married?’ and most people I know have lost the opportunity just because they said yes,” the post states.

While such questions are considered inappropriate—and even illegal—in many countries, they appear to be a normalized practice in India's corporate landscape. The discussion ties this bias to the broader workplace culture, particularly the expectation of grueling "90-100 hour work weeks." Employers may perceive married candidates as less flexible or unwilling to dedicate excessive hours compared to their single counterparts.

The debate surrounding hiring biases has also reignited discussions about structural flaws in India's job market. The Redditor argues that the nation’s focus on cost-cutting and service provision over value creation has intensified hiring pressures. “We are way past the stage where asking for current and past salaries before interviews was normalized. The problem is that there are too many applicants, and as a country, we did not focus on creating value—we focused on undercutting and service providing,” they wrote.

With high competition and shrinking job opportunities, companies may be prioritizing candidates who can demonstrate near-unlimited availability, often at the expense of work-life balance.

The Reddit post has drawn mixed reactions. Some users confirmed experiencing similar discrimination, sharing anecdotes of being asked about their marital status in interviews. Others defended employers, arguing that companies have the right to assess candidates based on long-term availability and commitment.

One user even suggested that married candidates should lie to improve their chances of securing a job. “The answer to this question is always no. Even if you are married, say no. Then when they find out, you can just say that you misheard the question. Tell them you thought they asked if you were ‘worried,’ and you said ‘No,’” they commented.

While some dismiss these hiring practices as a reflection of corporate realities, others see them as clear evidence of the increasing disregard for work-life balance in India’s corporate sector. The issue raises broader concerns about fairness in hiring, the pressures of an over-saturated job market, and the blurred lines between personal and professional life in high-demand industries.

As conversations about workplace culture evolve, this controversy underscores the urgent need for fair hiring practices that prioritize skills and experience over personal circumstances.