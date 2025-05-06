Oracle partners with Andhra Pradesh to train 400,000 students in emerging tech

Oracle fuels the digital future of Andhra Pradesh by training 400,000 students in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cloud, and Other Emerging Technologies.

In a significant move to boost India's digital talent pool, Oracle has partnered with the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) to provide IT skills training to 400,000 students across the state.

The initiative focuses on equipping youth with future-ready skills in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cloud Computing, and other emerging technologies—directly addressing the growing demand for digital expertise in the workforce.

This announcement comes shortly after tech leaders such as Satya Nadella (Microsoft), Shantanu Narayen (Adobe), and Arvind Krishna (IBM) signed an open letter calling for early access to foundational digital skills for all students—highlighting the urgency of such initiatives globally.

Under this collaboration, learners at various stages of their education and careers will gain free access to over 300 hours of digital training via Oracle MyLearn, Oracle University’s comprehensive learning platform. The program covers technologies like:

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)

Oracle AI services

OCI Generative AI & Data Science

Oracle APEX

OCI DevOps & Security

Structured learning paths will lead to professional certifications and badges, helping students demonstrate job readiness and improving employment prospects.

“Our collaboration with Oracle is a huge milestone in strengthening and expanding the digital capabilities of Andhra Pradesh’s youth,” said G. Ganesh Kumar, MD & CEO of APSSDC. “We are determined to produce a highly skilled IT workforce and become the IT knowledge hub for the world.”

“With AI reshaping the global workforce, the need for continuous upskilling has never been more urgent,” added Shailender Kumar, SVP & Regional MD, Oracle India & NetSuite – JAPAC. “Together with APSSDC, we aim to create meaningful pathways for local talent to thrive in a rapidly evolving tech landscape.”

This initiative follows Oracle’s national-level Project Vidya, launched in partnership with the National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC) under the Skill India Mission. Project Vidya aims to upskill 500,000 youth and women by 2028 in AI, cybersecurity, data science, and more.

Delivered through Oracle University’s MyLearn platform, Project Vidya offers foundational and professional-level training, leading to industry-recognised certifications in digital skills. The program initially targets 100,000 learners from diverse backgrounds, including engineering, arts, and sciences. So far, over 80,000 students have been trained and certified under Project Vidya by Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) under the state’s Naan Mudhalvan programme.