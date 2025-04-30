Renault moves Nissan India’s IT and HR employees to Accenture and Genpact - Here's why

This restructuring follows the recent overhaul of the Renault-Nissan alliance, which saw Renault take majority control of their Indian manufacturing joint venture.

Renault Group’s acquisition of a 51% stake in Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) last month has triggered the first wave of organisational restructuring at Nissan’s India operations. In a strategic move aimed at increasing operational efficiency, Nissan Motor India has begun transferring employees in non-core departments to Accenture and Genpact, two global leaders in outsourcing and professional services.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the non-core functions at Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India (RNTBCI) are being gradually phased out as part of this transition. This development is not a traditional layoff, but rather a planned reallocation of roles, with the IS/IT workforce set to move to Accenture, and employees from finance and HR departments being shifted to Genpact. The transition is expected to be finalised by mid-June 2025, as outlined in an internal communication issued by Massimiliano Messina, Senior Vice President of Finance and Information Technology at Nissan.

This restructuring comes on the heels of the Renault-Nissan alliance restructuring, under which Renault gained controlling ownership of the India manufacturing joint venture. With this change, Nissan appears to be streamlining its operations to stay competitive and lean, especially in a market undergoing rapid transformation.

In an official statement, Nissan confirmed that this transition is part of a broader global effort to strengthen competitiveness and focus on core operations:

“As we are transforming our company to improve our competitiveness and meet the challenges ahead in the most optimal way, we have reviewed the operations of our non-core activities and have concluded that changes are needed to improve our processes.”

The statement further added that the company will be externalising certain current processes at RNTBCI’s GBS Nissan SSC (Global Business Services Shared Services Centre) in Chennai by partnering with Accenture and Genpact. Crucially, Nissan assured that there would be no job losses due to this transition.

Though the move involves a substantial shift in employment structure, the emphasis has been placed on retaining roles by offering similar employment with partner organisations. According to the Economic Times, internal communication from Messina indicated that the strategy was focused on enhancing operational flexibility and reducing complexity, rather than cost-cutting through redundancies.

This development is a part of Nissan’s global transformation strategy, Nissan Next, which aims to reduce annual costs by $2.8 billion. This ambitious plan includes rationalising production, trimming headcount, and focusing efforts on core markets and growth-oriented segments, particularly SUVs and electric vehicles.

While Nissan continues to view India as a critical growth market, the company is also carefully reallocating resources. By trimming non-core operations and leveraging external expertise, Nissan aims to create a leaner, more agile organisational model — one that can pivot quickly in a dynamic automotive landscape.

Alongside the internal shifts, Nissan has reaffirmed its commitment to India by revealing a new product roadmap. The company plans to launch two new vehicles in the short term: an affordable three-row MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle) by the end of FY25, followed by a mid-size five-seater SUV in early FY26. In total, four new vehicles are slated for launch in FY26.

These products are expected to be key components in Nissan’s strategy to capture a larger share of India’s growing demand for family-oriented and SUV-style vehicles. The approach also signals the brand's intention to reinvest in innovation and respond to evolving consumer preferences while maintaining operational discipline.

For the hundreds of employees affected, this transition to Accenture and Genpact represents both change and continuity. While their employment relationship will shift to a different corporate environment, their roles will largely remain the same — preserving skills, continuity, and experience.

At a time when layoffs are common in the industry amid economic uncertainty, Nissan’s approach offers a more stable alternative, ensuring the company adapts without creating disruption for its workforce.

This restructuring highlights a crucial shift in how global automakers are re-evaluating traditional models of employment and operations. As Nissan moves forward under the renewed Renault-led ownership structure, it is choosing efficiency over expansion and focus over fragmentation — with a clear intent to streamline, innovate, and strengthen its position in the Indian automotive market.