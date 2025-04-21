The boldest applications don’t always land in inboxes – sometimes, they come with your food

Reaching out to employers through job platforms is common, but a food delivery partner in Bangalore took an unusual route to seek an internship opportunity.

Wrong orders and missing items are the usual culprits when it comes to online food delivery complaints. But this time, something unexpected turned a regular Zomato order into a remarkable story of hustle and hope.

In Bengaluru, a Zomato delivery partner added a little extra to a late-night food delivery—not ketchup, not cutlery, but a handwritten internship application.

While working a long evening at Shopflo, Nikhil C and his colleague Yash Kondewar ordered food via Zomato. They expected dinner, but what arrived was a side of ambition. Tucked in with the delivery was a humble note:

“I am a college student looking for a summer internship in marketing (NOT sales). Do contact me. 6261724837 (Only WhatsApp).”

On the back? A quick apology for the “terrible handwriting.”

The gesture stopped Nikhil in his tracks.

“Amidst the hustle of deliveries, this person still took a shot at reaching out—handwritten, bold, and hopeful.”

He shared the story, not just to admire the boldness but to amplify it—hoping someone in marketing might see potential where others may see a scribble.

“It reminded me how opportunities don’t always come through formal channels—sometimes, they’re scribbled on paper in the middle of a delivery run.”

In an era where job applications are digitized, optimized, and filtered through algorithms, this was a refreshingly human moment. Just like the woman in the US who once sent her job application on a cake to Nike, this delivery partner turned a mundane transaction into a memorable pitch.

Because sometimes, all ambition needs is a nudge—and maybe a napkin.