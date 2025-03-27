Adani Cement ropes in Sanjay Behl as COO to drive growth

Before joining Adani Cement, Behl was the CEO and Executive Director of Greaves Electric Mobility (GEM), where he played a key role in positioning the company as a leader in India’s electric vehicle (EV) sector.

The Adani Group has appointed Sanjay Behl as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Adani Cement, marking a strategic move to strengthen its cement business. Behl will be responsible for overseeing sales, marketing, branding, and logistics for the company, which owns major brands such as Ambuja Cement and ACC, alongside strong regional players like Penna and Sanghi.

Behl brings with him a wealth of leadership experience spanning multiple industries, including electric mobility, textiles, and telecommunications. His appointment comes at a crucial time for Adani Cement as the company seeks to expand its market presence and optimize its operational efficiencies.

Before joining Adani Cement, Behl was the CEO and Executive Director of Greaves Electric Mobility (GEM), where he played a key role in positioning the company as a leader in India’s electric vehicle (EV) sector. Under his leadership, GEM underwent a rapid transformation, leveraging regional acquisitions to expand its footprint in the affordable electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments.

During his tenure, the company established a nationwide network of over 400 dealers and 1,000 retail touchpoints while building a customer base of over 200,000. His strategic vision helped GEM become a key player in the evolving EV landscape, enhancing accessibility and affordability for electric mobility solutions in India.

Behl’s leadership experience extends beyond the EV sector. Prior to his role at GEM, he served as the CEO of Raymond, one of India’s most well-known textile and apparel brands. He was instrumental in leading Raymond’s transformation, strengthening its retail presence and brand positioning.

His career also includes nearly eight years at Reliance Group, where he held leadership roles across various divisions. Additionally, he was associated with Nokia, contributing to the brand’s growth in India’s competitive telecom market.

Behl began his professional journey in 1993 at Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), one of India’s largest consumer goods companies. His extensive experience across industries makes him a strategic addition to Adani Cement’s leadership team as the company continues to drive growth and innovation.

The Adani Group has been actively expanding its cement business in recent years, making significant acquisitions to strengthen its market presence. With the addition of Behl to its leadership team, the company aims to enhance its brand strategy, improve distribution networks, and optimize supply chain efficiencies.

His expertise in business transformation, market expansion, and operational efficiency is expected to play a critical role in scaling Adani Cement’s operations and reinforcing its position as a leading player in the cement industry.

As the COO, Behl will be at the forefront of driving Adani Cement’s growth trajectory, ensuring that the company continues to innovate and adapt to market demands while maintaining its stronghold in the Indian cement sector.