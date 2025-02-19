Affle appoints Vijayeta Kumar as senior director-HR

With over 20 years of experience in New Age Gaming Technology, Analytics and Data Science for Life Sciences, Telecom and ICT, Information Technology, and Product Organizations, Vijayeta Kumar joins Affle from Bigcash.

Affle, a consumer intelligence driven mobile marketing platform, has appointed Vijayeta Kumar as senior director-HR. Her appointment to the role has been effective since February.

As a Senior Director - Human Resources, she is responsible for heading the HR function.

“I am happy to share that I have joined Affle as a Senior Director - Human Resources and will be heading the HR function. Looking forward to make meaningful contributions,” Vijayeta posted on LinkedIn.

Affle is a global technology company with a proprietary consumer intelligence platform that transforms ads into recommendations helping marketers to effectively identify, engage, acquire and drive transactions with their potential and existing users.

Before joining Affle, Vijayeta worked with BigCash as head of human resources. Axtria, Ericsson India Global Services, and TCS are other organisations where she worked previously.

Vijayeta is an HR professional with around 20 years of experience as head of human resources driving HR strategy, organisation effectiveness and culture, leadership talent planning, leadership development, talent management, succession planning, performance management, diversity, equity & inclusion, employee engagement survey, HR business partner function, total rewards, talent acquisition, team management, and manager development.