Air India SATS appoints Ramanathan Rajamani as CEO

Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS) welcomes back Ramanathan Rajamani as Chief Executive Officer, marking his second tenure in the role.

Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS), an airport services management company, announced the appointment of Ramanathan Rajamani as its Chief Executive Officer, effective November 14. This is his second tenure as AISATS CEO, a position Ramana previously held from 2018 to 2021. He also served as CEO of SATS Security Services in Singapore, and Head of Projects & New Services Delivery across the Asia-Pacific region.

With a distinguished career spanning over two decades, Ramana brings a wealth of experience in leadership, innovation, and operational excellence to the organisation.

Ramana joined SATS Ltd. in 2011, where his innovation and leadership track record earned him significant accolades. He also led a fully-owned subsidiary of SATS to win Singapore’s National Productivity Award in 2016.

Ramana who started his career in 2001 as an engineer with the Defence Science and Technology Agency, holds a Bachelor of Engineering and a Master of Science in Logistics from the National University of Singapore. He also completed an Executive MBA course from Nanyang Technological University and the International Air Transport Association (IATA). In 2006, he transitioned to Indeco Engineers, spearheading several turnkey projects for both commercial and military ground operations.

“I look forward to leading AISATS towards delivering innovative solutions, operational excellence, and exceptional service for our customer airlines, passengers and service partners,” said Ramana.