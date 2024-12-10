Alvarez and Marsal India appoints Mohit Khullar as MD and leader

With over two decades of experience in mergers, acquisitions, and private equity, Mohit Khullar will lead A&M Corporate Finance services across sectors in India.

Global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) India, has announced the appointment of Mohit Khullar as Managing Director to lead its Corporate Finance practice in India.

With over 20 years of experience, Khullar brings an established track record in strategic transaction advisory. He has led marquee transactions across healthcare, consumer, business services and industrial sectors.

Before joining A&M, Khullar served as Managing Director at o3 Capital and has worked with Equirus Capital and Standard Chartered Bank. Additionally, he co-founded a healthcare technology business, where he served as the CEO, garnering multiple industry accolades. He has also served on the Governing Council of NATHEALTH, a leading healthcare industry federation in India.

“Mohit’s deep sectoral and sponsor relationships and transaction expertise will be instrumental as we continue to augment our Corporate Finance practice in India by attracting top talent,” said Himanshu Bajaj, Managing Director and India Co-Country Leader at A&M.

“With A&M’s strategy to develop dedicated teams across the focus sectors, we are uniquely positioned to serve businesses navigating the complexities of capital raising and strategic transactions. I am thrilled to contribute to A&M’s vision of creating a leading Corporate Finance practice in India, leveraging the firm’s global synergies along with local market expertise,” said Khullar.

Khullar holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, and a bachelor’s degree in Electronics & Communications from Netaji Subhas University of Technology, Delhi.