Astral Limited appoints Siddharth Jain as talent acquisition head

Astral Limited, a manufacturer of pipes, adhesives, bathware, and paints, has appointed Siddharth Jain as its new talent acquisition head.

Jain has joined Astral Group with over 24 years of experience in leading effective human resources functions, developing HR frameworks and strategies for mid & large organisations.

He comes with experience in HR and consulting across diverse sectors such as manufacturing (Discrete & Process), energy, oil & gas, infrastructure (Airports, Railways - Metro & Mono Rail, Ports - Dry, Liquid, Container & RoRo, etc.), projects, SEZ, pharmaceutical, technical textiles, chemicals, BPO, and telecom.

“I am thrilled to share the new Beginning as Head Talent Acquisition - Astral Group, Astral Limited. I wish to extend my profound gratitude to Mr. Bipul Sharma and Mr. Viral Mankodi for entrusting me with this significant responsibility and for facilitating an impeccably smooth onboarding process,” Jain posted on Linkedin.

Jain has joined Astral Group from Arvind Limited where he worked as senior general manager of human resources. He also worked with Adani Ports, Manpower, and Randstad previously.