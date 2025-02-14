News: Birlasoft appoints Priti Kataria as Chief Human Resources Officer

A seasoned HR leader with 26 years of experience, Priti Kataria has joined Birlasoft from Wipro Enterprise Futuring (WEF).
Birlasoft, a software as a service company, has announced the appointment of Priti Kataria as its Chief People Officer, effective February 12.

As Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), Priti will be responsible for cultivating a high-performance culture, strengthening the employer brand, and driving an agile, people-centric organisation. She also leads the talent charter for the firm, working towards fostering a high-performance culture, strengthening the employer brand, and driving an agile, people- centric organisation.

Priti is a seasoned leader with over 26 years of experience in the IT industry. She is dedicated to cultivating a high-performance culture, strengthening the employer brand, and driving an agile, people-centric organisation at Birlasoft. 

She has a strong business focus and expertise in leading HR initiatives for a global workforce, driving collaboration and impact in complex, matrixed organisations.

Before Birlasoft, Priti served as Senior Vice President & CHRO – Wipro Enterprise Futuring (WEF), where she spearheaded large-scale HR transformations, talent strategy, leadership development, and culture-building initiatives.

Author

<span itemprop="name">Jagriti Kumari<span>

