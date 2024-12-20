Bounteous x Accolite appoints Satish Kannan as EVP, Chief People Officer for EMEA & APAC

Satish Kanan brings over 25 years of HR leadership experience to drive people- first initiatives across key regions.

Bounteous x Accolite, which provides end-to-end digital transformation services, announced Satish Kannan's appointment as EVP, Chief People Officer, for EMEA and APAC.

In his new role, Satish will partner closely with the executive leadership team to drive a people-first culture, enhancing the employee experience of the company’s 4000+ employees in the region and driving the company’s vision of becoming the employer of choice.

Satish joins Bounteous x Accolite from Infosys, where he spent over 15 years as Vice President and Head of HR for Global Markets & EMEA. There, he led a team of 40+ HR professionals across 25 countries, supporting a diverse, international workforce. Satish has also held several HR leadership roles at Infosys, focusing on APAC, business/technology units, and Infosys Consulting. Before Infosys, he served as Regional Head of HR for Greater China/APAC at Tech Mahindra.

Satish’s career spans over 25 years. His expertise includes building capabilities for global markets, integrating acquired talent, supporting sales organizations, and optimizing HR operations to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Leela Kaza, Founder and Co-CEO, of Bounteous x Accolite, said, “Satish’s deep expertise in HR leadership, talent development, and cultural transformation will be invaluable as we navigate the next phase of our growth. With the industry shifting toward more flexible, inclusive, and skills-driven work environments.”

“I look forward to leveraging my global experience to build a world-class digital innovation organisation with a people-first approach. By fostering trust, collaboration, and empowerment, we’ll drive meaningful impact for individuals, clients, and communities,” said Satish.