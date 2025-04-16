Caterpillar appoints Joe Creed as next CEO

Joe Creed has been appointed CEO following the elevation of his predecessor, Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby, to a new role.

Caterpillar has appointed Joseph E. Creed as the next CEO. Joseph, a company veteran is currently working as the Chief Operating Officer. He succeeds D. James Umpleby III who will become Executive Chairman of the Board effective May 1 after eight years as CEO and nearly 45 years of service.

After assuming the role of CEO on January 1, 2017, Umpleby led the development and execution of a new strategy for long-term profitable growth, creating significant shareholder value. In 2024, Caterpillar achieved record full-year adjusted profit per share, which increased more than sixfold during Umpleby’s tenure as CEO.

Creed joined Caterpillar in 1997 and has held numerous positions of increasing responsibility across multiple divisions of Caterpillar. He was promoted to Chief Financial Officer for Caterpillar’s Energy & Transportation business segment in 2013, then to Vice President of Caterpillar’s Finance Services Division in 2017. Creed also served as interim Chief Financial Officer for Caterpillar in 2018. He then became Vice President of the Oil & Gas and Marine Division and the Electric Power Division. In 2021, he was promoted to Group President of Energy & Transportation. Effective November 1, 2023, Creed was appointed to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer.

“For 100 years, our incredible people have been the foundation of Caterpillar’s success,” said Creed. “I'm proud to work alongside our talented Caterpillar employees and dealers as we continue to support customers across our diverse businesses, from disaster recovery and building the world's infrastructure to delivering critical minerals and reliable energy. I look forward to leading this amazing team as we build upon Caterpillar’s legacy of excellence.”

“We are deeply grateful for Jim’s leadership and appreciate the outstanding results he achieved during his tenure. His impact on our customers, dealers, shareholders and employees will continue for years to come,” Reed-Klages said. “Joe’s selection as CEO is the result of a multi-year succession planning process by the Board of Directors. He is a proven leader with significant experience in Caterpillar’s global businesses. We are confident Joe will position Caterpillar for continued future success.”